UK tries to extradite 2 ex-teachers from SA after accusations of sexual abuse





Pippa Hudson spoke to acclaimed British TV and radio presenter Nicky Campbell and author and journalist Alex Renton about abuse that they witnessed and experienced.

Two men have been accused of multiple accounts of sexual abuse .

Britain has been attempting to extradite them from South Africa.

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

The two former teachers, who are currently living and out on bail in South Africa have been accused of multiple accounts of sexual abuse and grooming more than 40 years ago.

These alleged crimes occurred at prestigious boarding schools in the UK where the accused men worked, and they both later returned to live in South Africa.

Campbell said he witnessed this abuse taking place as a child and knows many friends who were victims.

I witnessed this man abusing a friend of mine when we were 10 years old… I am in touch with around 10 friends from school, five of them were abused by him. Nicky Campbell, British TV and radio presenter

Renton said he was a victim of the other man accused and attempted to raise the alarm bells at the time but to no avail.

My mother raised it with the school, and the headmaster and his wife told her to shut up and that I had been making it up. Alex Renton, author and journalist

Renton added that the horror of this case is that the headmasters at both schools wrote references for these men that allowed them to move to other schools, including schools in South Africa.

Listen to the audio above for more.