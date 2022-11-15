Are there too many people in the world? For what Earth can offer, yes...





John Maytham speaks to senior lecturer in the Department of Conservation and Marine Sciences at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, David Walker, about whether or not there are too many people in the world.

The eight billion population cross has sparked debates on whether or not there are too many people on the planet.

The three main institutes looking at global population growth - the United Nations, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation in the University of Washington, and the Wittgenstein Centre in Vienna - estimate that the planet will reach the 10 billion mark in the latter part of the 21st century.

Though uber billionaire, Elon Musk, said we need more people on Earth, Walker disagrees.

He says that from an ecologist and environmentalist point of view, there are already too many people on the planet and that we need to bring the estimate as low as possible.

This is because of the number of people on the planet times the number of things they consume is becoming an increasing concern over the number of resources that Earth can sustainably provide.

There is too much consumption, but the amount of consumption is a factor of two things: one is the sheer number of people, and then it's multiplied by the consumption rate of those people... There's almost a false dichotomy there... We need to work at both of those things. David Walker, senior lecturer - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

