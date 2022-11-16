ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA





John Maytham speaks to an environmental lawyer at Cullinan and Associates, Cormac Cullinan, about the ConCourt decision that marked the first time that environmentalists have successfully invoked the Slapp suit defence.

Strategic Litigations Against Public Participation (Slapp) suits are primarily used by big corporations to silence and smother environmental groups and/or small non-profit organisations, who try to hold them accountable for their actions.

Corporations using strategic legal defences argue that this is to protect their reputation and should be allowed compensation for the defamation caused by these groups.

You can see in these cases that they're claiming very large amounts of money... So, the prosect of them actually receiving these amounts are negligible but what they're wanting is a big step to wave at the defendants. Cormac Cullinan, environmental lawyer - Cullinan and Associates

In many cases, big corporations starting a Slapp suit, they don't really care if they win the case or not. The purpose of it is to intimidate, to bleed you of money and resources, and to stop you from doing what you're doing, and to tie you up for years. So, winning is not necessarily essential for them. Cormac Cullinan, environmental lawyer - Cullinan and Associates

The ruling recognised that Slapp defences are a part of the legal environment in South Africa, placing it as a distinct subcategory of the general Doctrine of Abuse of Process.

All that means is that you can raise it as a defence and if that defence is upheld, then it disposes of the whole [Slapp suit]. You don't have to go further and go through with the whole trial. Cormac Cullinan, environmental lawyer - Cullinan and Associates

