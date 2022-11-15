Do you like scary movies?: SA Horrorfest returns to the mother city this weekend





Pippa Hudson speaks to the organiser of the SA Horrorfest, Paul Blom, about what to expect from the biggest horror festival of the year in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN: The film festival kicks off on 18 November and runs until 30 November.

There are a number of highlights that should enrapture every genre fan including a centenary screening of Nosferatu (1922), a 16mm projection of Bela Lugosi's Dracula (1931), and an audience participation of the camp classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975).

festival goers can also look forward to a number of screenings of obscure films, short films, classics, and festival films not yet released in mainstream cinemas.

Nowadays there's so many streaming platforms you can access but when it comes down it, you only get what they have available. So, we try our best to get very cool independent films, brand new movies that haven't been released yet... these are movies you won't get to see anywhere else... Obviously, we also try to get the old classics in there. Paul Blom | Organizer at SA HorrorFest

For those unfortunate enough not to be able to attend to in-person festival, Horrorfest has a cool online option that will run concurrently.

Though this online festival won't include screenings of every film shown in-person, it still includes a number of them including the Living with Chucky (2022) and King on Screen (2022) documentaries, as well as five short films.

You can find out more about the festival and how to secure your tickets here.

