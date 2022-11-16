Table Mountain to take helpful hikers for a ride (in a good way!)
- 17 November marks Take A Hike Day
- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) uses the event as an opportunity to invite hikers to help clean up the mountain
- Last year's event saw 310 hikers take part and collect 28,5kg worth of trash and litter
RELATED: To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction
It's hoped some helpful hikers will help keep Cape Town's Table Mountain at the top of the city's most popular attractions this week by lending a hand with a three-day clean-up initiative.
From today (Wednesday) through to Friday, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) is encouraging hikers to help pick up trash left on the mountain, in exchange for a free ride back down to the cable station.
The mountain clean-up initiative is inspired by the international 'Take A Hike Day' which falls on 17 November 2022.
We invite you to collect the rubbish which has been left behind by some irreverent individuals which tarnishes the image of our New 7 Wonder of Nature site.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
People can hike up Platteklip Gorge and drop their refuse bags at the top, in exchange for a free ride down on the cable car and a snack pack as a sign of appreciation.
Hikers can also choose any of the other routes if they prefer.
This is the third time that TMACC will host a Take a Hike Day event.
Last year's event saw 310 hikers take part and collect 28.5kg worth of trash and litter.
Last month, Table Mountain scooped the title of Africa's Leading Attraction for the fourth year in a row at the World Travel Awards.
RELATED: Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gischtlibu/gischtlibu1903/gischtlibu190300035/120477869-cape-town-table-mountain-in-morning-light.jpg
More from Local
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More
DA proposes cyber commissioner to bolster state security
According to the DA, a cyber commissioner will support and strengthen constitutional democracy by advising, monitoring and establishing cyber security in the public sector.Read More
Are community policing forums serving their communities in the way they should?
The government has placed an emphasis on the role of community policing forums, but do they work as intended?Read More
'The taxi industry must be subsidised'
The Khayelitsha Development Forum says the Western Cape government is partly to blame for the commuter hell of the past two days.Read More
ANC blames provincial government for taxi strike
ANC MP Faiez Jacobs said government has criminalised the taxi industry by using divide and rule tactics.Read More
Hani killer's release sees neo-Nazi ‘explosion of joy’ - analyst
69-year-old Janusz Waluś represents a symbol for right-wing conservatives in his home country with his face branded on anything from coffee mugs to banners brandished with slogans such as 'Free Janusz Walus'.Read More