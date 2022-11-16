Experts advise caution as reports of delivery drivers being robbed increase





Lester Kiewit spoke to Brandon Inkley, Ops Manager at CSS Community Support Services, and Sakhumzi Peters, from the Western Cape's e-hailing association.

Drivers are being robbed of cash, cellphones, wallets and delivery goods

Representatives for e-hailing drivers say they will be approaching delivery companies to safeguard drivers

Image of delivery bike posted by MotionAds on Facebook

Security companies are urging delivery drivers and their clients to be extra vigilant as robberies are becoming more commonplace.

In some cases, drivers have been robbed of their cellphones, wallets, food and other delivery goods.

Spokesperson for e-hailing drivers in the Western Cape - Sakhumzi Peters, says they're getting more reports of robberies, especially in the lead-up to the festive season.

We do have quite a lot these days. I don't know if it's the festive season...criminals are trying to take advantage of the time. Uber eats and Uber drivers are getting robbed daily. Sakhumzi Peters, Spokesperson - Western Cape E-hailing Association

One Gauteng-based security company says they were alerted to a robbery a few weeks ago and since then, the incidents have increased dramatically.

One of our clients was getting a delivery and it's not just Uber drivers...and unfortunately he was even kidnapped and dropped off about 2 to 5 kilometres away from his home. His cellphone, wallet, everything was taken from him. That's where it started and then we just started getting more and more information with regard to what's going on. Brandon Inkley, Ops Manager - CSS Community Support Services

Inkley says drivers should be aware of their surroundings and should check if they're being followed.

He also urged customers to keep their remote panic buttons with them when fetching deliveries outside of their homes and places of work.