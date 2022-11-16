Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
World

Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024

16 November 2022 8:23 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
Mike Pompeo
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
US Presidential Election
Liz Cheney
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Ron DeSantis

"America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 3:57).

Donald Trump (76) announced his presidential bid in the wake of poor midterm election results by his chosen candidates, weakening his grip on the Republican Party.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," said Trump on Tuesday night.

Trump is probably the Republican frontrunner, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (44) snapping at his heels.

Trump has mockingly called DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious" and is threatening to release damaging information about him if he does not pull out of the race.

“He could hurt himself very badly,” warned Trump ominously.

© palinchak/123rf.com
© palinchak/123rf.com

RELATED: Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him

There is quite a stiff challenge from a coterie of Republican hopefuls… Mike Pence is putting his hat in the ring it seems; Trump’s vice-president who took a lot of pain at the end… People like Liz Cheney and Mike Pompeo…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:57).




