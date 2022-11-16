Inequalities still exist in diabetes care in SA: health journalist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Laura Lopez Gonzalez, a health journalist, about diabetes care in South Africa.
In the wake of World Diabetes Day on 14 November, health advocates are calling for better quality care for all people living with diabetes.
One health journalist says while the price of insulin is hampering care in countries like the US, access to the medicine is still much more readily available than in South Africa.
In the US, a vial of insulin used to cost 21 dollars in 1999. In 2019, that cost 332 dollars and because of the way the US is structured, people can pay out of pocket for this medicine much more frequently than you would find here in South Africa...they don't have as stringent regulations on prices like we do in South Africa with things like the single exit price.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Health Journalist
In South Africa, insulin is a prescribed minimum benefit which means your medical aid must pay for it. It's also provided in the public sector, but there are still a lot of inequalities when you start to unpack diabetes care in South Africa.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Health Journalist
Gonzalez cites the provision of testing strips, which are used to monitor blood glucose levels, as one factor that might inhibit diabetes care.
Patients should check their blood glucose before and after meals.
These testing strips are available in the public sector, but unlike in the private sector, most public sector patients, the last time I checked on this, really only receive one box of 50 testing strips a month.Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Health Journalist
