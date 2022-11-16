SA's energy crisis not about to end anytime soon
Lester Kiewit spoke to Matthew Cruise, energy expert working at Hohm Energy, about Eskom's announcements on Tuesday about the state of the power grid.
South Africa has become accustomed to Eskom giving us bad news.
And Tuesday was no different, with Eskom executives announcing that the country should brace for more load shedding over the next year.
With Koeberg's unit 1 shutting down in December, not even the festive season will be spared.
Energy expert, Matthew Cruise, says our power stations will remain unreliable and there aren't any new builds planned.
Our ageing coal fleet is slowly breaking down more and more and that ageing coal fleet is not going to be replaced by any other coal fleet at all.Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert - Hohm Energy
Cruise said Eskom's planned maintenance programme is crucial but will cost the utility.
They're going to be intentionally shutting down some of the units to do some preventative maintenance to prevent that unit from having a catastrophic failure later on, and we've been seeing some of that catastrophic failure taking place lately that's been causing...high levels of load shedding because we've been running our power stations for the last five, ten years so hard without a focus on the planned maintenanceMatthew Cruise, Energy Expert - Hohm Energy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
