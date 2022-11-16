Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
A Russian-made missile struck Poland near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, killing two civilians.
The strike came as Russia pummelled Ukrainian cities and power plants with wave after wave of missiles.
Polish President Andrzej Duda believes it was an isolated incident, but warned that NATO is on standby to retaliate, pending an investigation into the event.
“We have strengthened the readiness of the Polish armed forces, including the air defense,” warned Duda.
“Our planes will be supported by allied planes.
“We act calmly and prudently.”
I didn't have WWIII on my list of existential crises this week. https://t.co/H8wc6s3qlP— Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) November 15, 2022
RELATED: War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin
It makes you go, ‘Oh, dear'… when "World War Three" is trending…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Lots of uncertainty remains about the missiles that struck the Polish town of #Przewodow today. The reactions to this incident bear close watching. Some initial thoughts – a thread. 1/22 🧵 https://t.co/NCveFexaLz' Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) November 16, 2022
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to
Is it a snub? Not quite. The reason Donald Trump is not tweeting has to do with a contractual obligation to Truth Social.Read More
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.Read More
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors
Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium.Read More
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine
A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014.Read More
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the moon.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024
"America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday.Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded
Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack.Read More