[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 5:47).
Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was reporting on an elephant orphanage in Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder.
It’s so cute how the baby comes up behind Kaunda, putting his trunk on his shoulder and in his face.
Scroll down to watch the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
Baby elephants! Is there anything cuter? … The journalist handles it so sweetly… This little one was feeling left out because he wasn’t on camera…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:47).
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/portrait-of-baby-elephant-5044029/
