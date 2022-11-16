[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Ultra Fitness Focus on the Ultra Trail Cape Town
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Disability Awareness Month: Intellectual disability
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Colleen Adnams
Prof Colleen Adnams - Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the UK
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Peter Fabricius
Today at 05:50
Why beer is the hardest working beverage
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Patricia Pillay - CEO at Beer Association of SA
Today at 06:25
The history of power breed dogs in South Africa
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Sandra Swart - Professor of History at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:40
A different point of view with Anneke Burns
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: ANC Top Six starts to take shape
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr. Oscar van Heerden
Today at 07:16
Taxi strike put brakes on Cosatu wage protests in Cape
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 07:20
Some of the findings are quite severe, says former saps detective commander in PHD research
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leslie Siegelaar | former detective commander at Stellenbosch police station
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out...with the Alma Cafe's Jono Tait in Rosebank
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Celebrating Innovation in Africa
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mike Bruton - Head at Mtn Science Centre
Richard Perez - Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Thinking (the d-school) at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Panel continued
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:15
Taxi strike effects on matric exams - DBE explains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
National Diabetes Month: importance of foot health in diabetic patients [IN STUDIO]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Sean Pincus - Podiatrist at Sore Feet
Today at 10:05
Heritage joint: Iman Haron
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Khalid Shamis - Film-Maker at Director/Film Editor
Today at 10:30
Red Bull King of the Air
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Joshua Emanuel - 2017 Megaloop champion at Redbull
Today at 11:05
16 Days of Activism: how South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Sisanda Nkoala - Journalist And Blogger at ...
Today at 11:34
Toy Run Cape Town
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
glynnis coetzee
Today at 11:45
Powerful one-woman show on gender based violence, he had it coming, opens at the Baxter next week [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Kim Blanche’ Adonis
Daniel Mpilo Richards
Latest Local
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.
22 November 2022 9:22 PM
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.
22 November 2022 6:43 PM
'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.
22 November 2022 12:51 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines.
22 November 2022 12:25 PM
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we're AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'
'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.
21 November 2022 1:31 PM
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB
Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening.
19 November 2022 5:10 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.
22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances
Motheo Khoaripe interviews CEO Seelan Gobalsamy after diversified chemicals group Omnia posts its results for the six months.
22 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
22 November 2022 9:41 PM
What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech
The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaign to get medical aid schemes to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose in people with type one diabetes.
22 November 2022 5:24 PM
Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers
Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra support.
22 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record
Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record.
20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.
19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban
SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.
19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer's scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer's.
22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.
21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to
Is it a snub? Not quite. The reason Donald Trump is not tweeting has to do with a contractual obligation to Truth Social.
22 November 2022 1:59 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.
19 November 2022 3:44 PM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors
Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium.
19 November 2022 1:10 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.
22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.
16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy
The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.
16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.
17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?
A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perpetrated violence.
17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.
17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

16 November 2022 11:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 5:47).

Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was reporting on an elephant orphanage in Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder.

It’s so cute how the baby comes up behind Kaunda, putting his trunk on his shoulder and in his face.

Scroll down to watch the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Baby elephants! Is there anything cuter? … The journalist handles it so sweetly… This little one was feeling left out because he wasn’t on camera…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:47).




More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Read More arrow_forward

@ marcus82/123rf.com

'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Diabetesmagazijn.nl on Unsplash

What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech

22 November 2022 5:24 PM

The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaign to get medical aid schemes to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose in people with type one diabetes.

Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers

22 November 2022 2:47 PM

Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra support

Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Picture: bennymarty/123rf.com

Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare

22 November 2022 11:19 AM

The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.

Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Where will South Africans spend their money on Black Friday?

22 November 2022 8:30 AM

Black Friday is a day of extreme sales before the festive season but where do South Africans plan to direct their funds?

Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Expo 2022 held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 18-20 November. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

Is it legal to sell cannabis edibles at events and expos?

22 November 2022 8:14 AM

Some festivals and expos have been selling cannabis-infused foods, but this may not be legal.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

21 November 2022 1:31 PM

'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.

Read More arrow_forward

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.

Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

22 November 2022 8:04 PM

Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.

Read More arrow_forward

azalia/123rf

Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe

16 November 2022 4:33 PM

The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.

Read More arrow_forward

Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?

15 November 2022 1:44 PM

A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.

Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?

10 November 2022 4:43 PM

One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.

Read More arrow_forward

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Read More arrow_forward

