'They are certainly not without harm,' pulmonologist warns on vaping
Clarence Ford spoke to UCT pulmonologist Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit about a recent study on vaping amongst high school students.
-
High numbers of teenagers have started vaping.
-
Professor van Zyl-Smit said this is not without significant risks.
Van Zyl-Smit said we are for the first time ever seeing massive numbers of high school students that are vaping.
While we often hear the narrative that vaping is 95% safer than smoking cigarettes, he said this assumption is not strong enough to base a campaign on and is not actually the right argument.
He added there are a number of harmful chemicals in vapes and having teenagers vaping is a very different issue to university students or adults.
They are certainly not without harm, and, compared to fresh air are far more dangerous than anyone should be inhaling.Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, UCT pulmonologist
As it is still early days, van Zyl-Smit said it is not clear yet what the extent of the damage e-cigarettes can cause in the long term.
We saw what tobacco did... we are not prepared to do the same thing and wait 50 years before everyone drops dead of blue-spotted lung disease which we did not in any way predict.Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, UCT pulmonologist
He said we need to see a change on how e-cigarrettes are marketed, sold and the education around it to stop this use in teens.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/e_cigarette.html?sti=mye3b8w1l1cnrx0noz|&mediapopup=87806840
