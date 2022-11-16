'Breast milk really is liquid gold,' says expert on fighting malnutrition
Clarence Ford spoke to Professor Salome Kruger from the Nutrition Society of South Africa about malnutrition and how it causes stunting in children.
- One in five children under the age of five in SA are stunted
- The children of young mothers living in low income communities are the worst affected
While a national study on stunting in children is still underway, a previous study has shown that one in five children under the age of five is stunted, said Professor Salome Kruger.
Kruger, from the Nutrition Society of South Africa, said young mothers living in poverty are the worst affected.
We also find that children from low-income communities have a high prevalence of stunting, while it's almost non-existent in the higher-income communities.Salome Kruger, Professor - Nutrition Society of SA
Very young mothers often have very small babies. Then if the mother doesn't have a healthy diet, if she doesn't take the supplements that are prescribed, the iron pills and the vitamin pills, and also mothers who are smoking and mothers who are using too much alcohol...Salome Kruger, Professor - Nutrition Society of SA
Malnutrition and stunting can be reversed, said Kruger.
But says from pregnancy up until two years of age is a critical period where interventions like a good diet can help a child grow and develop muscle mass.
And breast milk is key to help children overcome stunting. If breastfeeding must be stopped, then mothers should feed their children meals high in iron, zinc and calcium.
These include yellow vegetables like carrots and pumpkin, and eggs.
If the little baby gets only starchy cereals without added vitamins, they cannot develop cognitively.Salome Kruger, Professor - Nutrition Society of SA