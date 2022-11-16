'Breast milk really is liquid gold,' says expert on fighting malnutrition

Today at 04:40 Ultra Fitness Focus on the Ultra Trail Cape Town Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 04:50 Disability Awareness Month: Intellectual disability Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Colleen Adnams

Prof Colleen Adnams - Emeritus Professor of Intellectual Disability at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 05:10 Analysis: Cyril Ramaphosa's State visit to the UK Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...

Peter Fabricius

125 125

Today at 05:50 Why beer is the hardest working beverage Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Patricia Pillay - CEO at Beer Association of SA

125 125

Today at 06:25 The history of power breed dogs in South Africa Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Sandra Swart - Professor of History at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 06:40 A different point of view with Anneke Burns Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anneke Burns | co-founder and publicist at Premier Media & Events

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: ANC Top Six starts to take shape Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr. Oscar van Heerden

125 125

Today at 07:16 Taxi strike put brakes on Cosatu wage protests in Cape Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Malvern De Bruyn

125 125

Today at 07:20 Some of the findings are quite severe, says former saps detective commander in PHD research Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Leslie Siegelaar | former detective commander at Stellenbosch police station

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 07:56 The Hood Hang Out...with the Alma Cafe's Jono Tait in Rosebank Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jono Tait

125 125

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: Celebrating Innovation in Africa Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mike Bruton - Head at Mtn Science Centre

Richard Perez - Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Thinking (the d-school) at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 08:21 Panel continued Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 09:15 Taxi strike effects on matric exams - DBE explains Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 National Diabetes Month: importance of foot health in diabetic patients [IN STUDIO] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dr Sean Pincus - Podiatrist at Sore Feet

125 125

Today at 10:05 Heritage joint: Iman Haron Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Khalid Shamis - Film-Maker at Director/Film Editor

125 125

Today at 10:30 Red Bull King of the Air Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Joshua Emanuel - 2017 Megaloop champion at Redbull

125 125

Today at 11:05 16 Days of Activism: how South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Sisanda Nkoala - Journalist And Blogger at ...

125 125

Today at 11:34 Toy Run Cape Town Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

glynnis coetzee

125 125