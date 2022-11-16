Police on Cape Flats fire warning shot to criminals ahead of festive season
The Cape Flats is one of three areas across the country flagged by the the South African Police Service (SAPS) as needing additional 'feet on the ground' ahead of the busy festive season.
This week, SAPS in the Western Cape launched its Safer Festive Season campaign in Mitchells Plain.
Additional patrol vehicles have been deployed to policing areas in and around the Cape Flats, which experiences high levels of of violent crimes such as murder, assault, robbery and gender-based violence and femicide.
"Mobile community service centres (CSC) which is the first point of entry into the criminal justice system, have also been brought on board and are now stationed in identified high crime areas in the Johannesburg South in Gauteng, Cape Flats in the Western Cape and the Vhembe District in Limpopo," says SAPS.
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele says if police want to flush out crime, they must operate with extra capacity.
“This display of force should serve as a warning shot to criminals but also demonstrate the commitment by this Ministry and SAPS management to support to improve police service delivery."Bheki Cele, Minister of Police - Government of South Africa
The SAPS countrywide Safer Festive Season campaign is expected to wrap up at the end of January 2024.
Source : Supplied
