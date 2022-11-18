Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert





A presentation to Parliament by the Department of Water and Sanitation reveals that only two of the twenty dams owned by the department are compliant with safety evaluation requirements.

Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist, states that the lack of compliance is due to regulatory issues within the department.

He explains that the dams are built to a very high safety standard and that assures that failure, or the possibility of catastrophic failure is not something we should be worried about.

There’s a big difference between being non-compliant and being about to fail. Professor Anthony Turton, Water resource management specialist

The large majority of dams, however, are still failing to meet safety evaluation requirements due to a failure of the reporting processes, he notes.

Turton explains that the issues within the reporting process are an indicator of a larger issue within the department. He notes that the failure of the dams to comply with safety evaluation requirements is due to regulatory issues and not problems with the existing infrastructure.

From about 2017 onwards, the regulator was increasingly unable to process those reports internally and that speaks to the bigger question about what’s been happening in the department of water affairs. Professor Anthony Turton, Water resource management specialist

The transparency shown by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has revealed the extent of the issue with only two of the twenty dams fulfilling the safety evaluation requirements.

Turton states that the real issue we should be worried about is the general loss of technical competence within the department and the government in general.

We’ve probably got about 20% of the technical capacity that we had in the 1980s still in our country. Professor Anthony Turton, Water resource management specialist

The loss of technical skills has led to the departments inability to properly regulate and process the safety evaluations.

Turton goes on to explain that the loss of technical skills is caused by the department hiring international contractors. This has resulted in South African contractors leaving the country in search of opportunities elsewhere. He goes so far as to describe the loss of technical skills as a national catastrophe.

If the government is really concerned about the retention of the technical foundation of the South African economy then it should really go out of its way to try and contract local companies. Professor Anthony Turton, Water resource management specialist

Well-designed and meticulously engineered systems have kept South African dams safe and operational, but a decline of skills and poor regulatory practices present an uncertain image of the future of the water infrastructure.

Turton is currently involved with other stakeholders and the South African Business Water Chamber in the creation of an independent water regulator.

