Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools

With the weather hotting up, what could be more refreshing than a bracing dip in one of the Mother City's world-renowned tidals pools?

For the last few weeks, The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management Branch, in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department, has been busy with urgent maintenance repairs of several pools in Cape Town.

While much of the work has been completed, repairs are likely to continue at Miller's Point on the False Coast for the next three weeks.

The City says that even though the pool will remain open to the public, access to the parking area and the slipway turning circle may be temporarily restricted.

It's in order to accommodate the movement of heavy construction machinery on site.

The City is committed to maintaining quality coastal recreational facilities where communities can gather to relax in a safe and welcoming space. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

Earlier this year, two tidal pools on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard were named in the top 14 of CNN's 'prettiest ocean pools in the world' list.

