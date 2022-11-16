Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools
RELATED:Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'
With the weather hotting up, what could be more refreshing than a bracing dip in one of the Mother City's world-renowned tidals pools?
For the last few weeks, The City of Cape Town's Coastal Management Branch, in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department, has been busy with urgent maintenance repairs of several pools in Cape Town.
While much of the work has been completed, repairs are likely to continue at Miller's Point on the False Coast for the next three weeks.
The City says that even though the pool will remain open to the public, access to the parking area and the slipway turning circle may be temporarily restricted.
It's in order to accommodate the movement of heavy construction machinery on site.
The City is committed to maintaining quality coastal recreational facilities where communities can gather to relax in a safe and welcoming space.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
Earlier this year, two tidal pools on Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard were named in the top 14 of CNN's 'prettiest ocean pools in the world' list.
RELATED:A touch up for the 'world's prettiest' tidal pools in CPT ahead of the summer
Source : www.nsri.org.za
More from Local
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert
"Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed," says a canine expert.Read More
Meat-mimicking foods safe in supermarkets until May 2023
An interim interdict has prevented plant-based meat substitutes from being pulled off supermarket shelves.Read More
How 'The Unaccountables' bring nuance to the debate on corruption in SA
Corruption is rampant in South Africa and organisations like Open Secrets are calling for accountability and action.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues
MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More
DA proposes cyber commissioner to bolster state security
According to the DA, a cyber commissioner will support and strengthen constitutional democracy by advising, monitoring and establishing cyber security in the public sector.Read More