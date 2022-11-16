Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
- With Airbnb's November Release the emphasis is on making it “super easy” for more people to start hosting on the platform.
- The platform reports strong growth rates of new hosts globally in the third quarter of 2022, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates.
With Airbnb's November Release (2022 Winter) the emphasis is on making it “super easy” for more people to start hosting on the platform.
The 2022 Winter Release is titled "Introducing Airbnb Setup, the all-new easy way to Airbnb your home".
The online marketplace reports strong growth rates of new hosts globally in the third quarter of 2022, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates.
RELATED: City of Cape Town pens deal with Airbnb to lure working travellers to city
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Airbnb's Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.
The COVID pandemic has "massively" shifted the way travel works, Corcoran notes.
Along with that, she says, more people are cottoning on to how the extra income from hosting is a boon amid rising living costs.
With the increasing cost of living, higher interest rates, higher food prices, fuel prices... people really struggling to make ends meet... we see that Airbnb can be a real solution to that.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
50% of our hosts say they're use their money from Airbnb to continue staying in their homes and 46% that they're actually using it to cover some of the basic bills like food and so forth.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
She says Airbnb's announcement on Wednesday shows how they're trying to make it as easy as possible for anyone who's got a space in their home to be able to rent it out through the platform.
One of the innovations is connecting new hosts to so-called "superhosts".
If they've got any questions about how to host a superhost can talk them through it. You've also got an option for your first couple of days to choose only experienced guests.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Then, in the event that something goes wrong, we've upped our'AirCover' to over $3 million... We're really making sure that both our guests and our hosts feel super comfortable with staying in someone's home.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb's also adding six new categories of homes, as well as improving the way these are displayed.
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/airbnb-air-bnb-apartment-3399753/
More from Business
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket
Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issueRead More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Why illness insurance is important in 2022
Expert guests from Old Mutual join Clarence Ford on Views & News to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More
More from Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.Read More
Former CT cop’s PhD research reveals social overhaul is needed to bolster CPFs
Siegelaar completed his PhD research on the topic 'Community participation in the prevention of violent crime'.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert
"Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed," says a canine expert.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle
Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech
The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaign to get medical aid schemes to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose in people with type one diabetes.Read More
Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers
Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra supportRead More
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.Read More