Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Exclusive Books, Grattan Kirk.
- EFF leaders are not happy about allegations in the latest book by Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.
- Pauw and his publisher have refused to give in to the party's demand that "Our Poisoned Land" be removed from shelves.
"It's a brilliant book but it's an awful book... and like all books on the topic of state capture it will infuriate and outrage you as it does me..."
Bruce Whitfield is talking about "Our Poisoned Land", the new book by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.
It is the follow-up to Pauw's bestselling "The Presidentʼs Keepers" which exposed former president Jacob Zumaʼs darkest secrets.
The author and NB Publishers have refused to give in to a demand from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the book be removed from shelves and that an apology be issued to the party.
One of the chapters of "Our Poisoned Land" details the alleged links between EFF leader Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.
The EFF says the book contains "untrue, unverified and defamatory allegations".
Related stories:
EFF defends Malema against Jacques Pauw's allegations in latest book
'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw
Affidavits substantiating the allegations have been provided by two people.
And Pauw has explained why he did not give people discussed in the book the right of reply.
The EFF has made a mess of the whole situation by going the legal route comments Whitfield.
RELATED: 'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest
Referring to a widely publicised incident involving Pauw at the V&A Waterfront last year, all they had to do was undermine his credibility Whitfield says.
BREAKING NEWS – for immediate release: Malema’s lawyers demand that Jacques Pauw’s Our Poisoned Land be removed from shelves' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022
Our attorneys have responded to the letter received.
Media enquiries: Jean Pieters jpieters@nb.co.za pic.twitter.com/zWgZOiGxyQ
Whitfield interviews Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk and asks whether they've seen a spike in sales after the controversy stirred up by the EFF.
At about four o' clock I pulled the numbers for today and we had done close to 400 copies, which is three times what we did yesterday... Across the country we've probably seen 2 000 copies sold since Friday.Grattan Kirk, CEO - Exclusive Books
Kirk says the schedule live-streamed launch of "Our Poisoned Land" will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday evening.
'The President’s Keepers' becomes the biggest selling book in SA history
"Funnily enough it's almost five years since 'The Presidentʼs Keepers' keepers came out and, as you said, the best thing for book sales are things like this."
Join Tafelberg, News24 and Exclusive Books for a LIVE streamed launch of Our Poisoned Land by Jacques Pauw.' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022
Register for the webinar: https://t.co/EQG9uqFi9f
You can also follow the stream on @News24 or on the @ExclusiveBooks Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/FRbVIUVUuo
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
More from Business
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket
Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issueRead More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Why illness insurance is important in 2022
Expert guests from Old Mutual join Clarence Ford on Views & News to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli
The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia'.Read More
ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’
'It is better to have a Ramaphosa face on the 2024 elections than someone else like a Mkhize or a Paul Mashatile.'Read More
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring you updates on the Western Cape taxi strike and the public servants one, plus the ANC NEC top six announced this afternoon.Read More
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'
'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.Read More
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB
Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and disturbing.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert
John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist.Read More
More from Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.Read More
Former CT cop’s PhD research reveals social overhaul is needed to bolster CPFs
Siegelaar completed his PhD research on the topic 'Community participation in the prevention of violent crime'.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert
"Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed," says a canine expert.Read More