The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?

16 November 2022 4:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Bakkies Botha
transaction capital
branding
Schalk Bezuidenhout
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
WeBuyCars

The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

- The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show.

- That's purely because he feels Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used in the advertising space explains Oresti Patricios.

Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube
Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) "zeroes" in on WeBuyCars and the fifth episode of their "Flip'it!" TV campaign.

While the concept of rating bakkies with "Bakkies" is funny, Patricios believes the continued use of comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout kills the ad.

There was a huge debate in our office about whether to make it a zero or not, but the reason for me is that I think Schalk Bezuidenhout has been overplayed. They've been using him for five months, number one, but he's also used by so many other brands.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

While Bezuidenhout should be booted, former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha should be retained advises Patricios.

[Continue using] Bakkies because he's the most legendary Springbok player, it's the play on words with 'bakkie'... It's exactly the target market that they're looking at, so there are a lot of positives...

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

At the same comments Whitfield, WeBuyCars is doing extremely well with upping its share of the used car market.

RELATED: WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital

Watch the funny ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (WeBuyCars discussion at 4:19)




