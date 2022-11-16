Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub





They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but that hasn't stopped scammers trying to score themselves some free grub from local eateries.

Business owners are being warned not to be taken in by fake health officials who've been operating in Cape Town.

According to the City of Cape Town, the ne'er do wells claim to be working for the Western Cape Provincial Health Department Head Office and threaten to close premises down and demand free meals from restaurants.

"The fake health officials attempt to force businesses to renew their Health Certification, claiming that a Certificate of Acceptability (COA) issued to a business preparing food expires every two years," says the City.

City Health says it's aware of three cases in the Kalk Bay, Muizenberg and Bergvliet areas where the scam has been attempted.

Criminals are finding more inventive ways to scam people out of their money and scoring free meals as in this case. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Not only is this fraudulent and illegal behaviour, but many restaurants are still recovering from lockdown and can ill afford to be scammed in this manner. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

In their capacity as City employees, no one can request any rewards, gifts, favours, and/or hospitality and do not have a general right to accept any of these. City of Cape Town

Unfortunately for the scammers, the business owners in all three cases showed the criminals the door and reported the matter to the City.

Anyone who has been conned or threatened in a similar scam is asked to report it to the police and provide as much information as possible so that those responsible can be brought to book.

