[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK. 23 November 2022 8:46 AM
Pitbull ban: ‘Don’t worry about the breed, look at the dog’ - canine expert "Whatever decision we make about pitbulls it must be made understanding the history of the breed," says a canine expert. 23 November 2022 7:05 AM
Meat-mimicking foods safe in supermarkets until May 2023 An interim interdict has prevented plant-based meat substitutes from being pulled off supermarket shelves. 23 November 2022 5:57 AM
View all Local
ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’ 'It is better to have a Ramaphosa face on the 2024 elections than someone else like a Mkhize or a Paul Mashatile.' 23 November 2022 9:12 AM
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state' 'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller. 21 November 2022 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Why illness insurance is important in 2022 Expert guests from Old Mutual join Clarence Ford on Views & News to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students fr... 22 November 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable' Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry... 22 November 2022 6:43 PM
What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaig... 22 November 2022 5:24 PM
Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra support 22 November 2022 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to Is it a snub? Not quite. The reason Donald Trump is not tweeting has to do with a contractual obligation to Truth Social. 22 November 2022 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra's brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV

16 November 2022 1:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Car Review
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Mahindra
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
car reviews
Mahindra XUV700
SUVs

This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Mahindra’s brand-new XUV700 is everything you would expect from a modern seven-seater family SUV, but at an exceptionally great price, says motoring journalist Ernest Page.

It will surely disrupt the SUV market in South Africa, he says.

Mahindra XUV700.
Mahindra XUV700.

RELATED: We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa

The XUV700 features Mahindra’s new 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and comes in either as a six-speed manual or automatic.

Three models will launch locally at the end of the month: the entry-level AX5 (R474 999), the mid-tier AX7 (R525 999), and the flagship AX7 (R559 999).

All models come standard with a five-year/100 000-kilometre service plan as well as a five-year/150 000- kilometre mechanical warranty.

All models also have 24-hour roadside assistance included as standard.

It’s pretty good! It’s a big, big step for them… quite kitted out… a lot of torque… the car drives very nicely…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

RELATED: Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

It has a five-star NCAP rating, seven airbags on the top-spec model, and curtains that go all the way to the back… Fully, fully loaded with spec…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

The seats are too high… It has a bit of torque steer… but none of these things are dealbreakers… It has a built-in dashcam…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Hudson interviewed Page – scroll up to listen.




© handmadepictures/123rf.com

Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…

14 November 2022 5:20 PM

Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider

3 October 2022 9:23 AM

Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 7:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 1:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

Lucky enough to have a lump sum to invest? Tips on how to go about it

21 September 2022 8:30 PM

If the cash inflow was unexpected, people tend to panic about "losing it" or not deploying it properly. Expert advice on The Money Show from Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dizanna/123rf.com

Give your staff access to their salary at any time (it’s NOT a loan)

19 September 2022 12:01 PM

TymeAdvance (by TymeBank) allows your employees to access their salary at any time – at no cost to your company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 5:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

