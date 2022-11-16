[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV





Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Mahindra’s brand-new XUV700 is everything you would expect from a modern seven-seater family SUV, but at an exceptionally great price, says motoring journalist Ernest Page.

It will surely disrupt the SUV market in South Africa, he says.

Mahindra XUV700.

RELATED: We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa

The XUV700 features Mahindra’s new 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and comes in either as a six-speed manual or automatic.

Three models will launch locally at the end of the month: the entry-level AX5 (R474 999), the mid-tier AX7 (R525 999), and the flagship AX7 (R559 999).

All models come standard with a five-year/100 000-kilometre service plan as well as a five-year/150 000- kilometre mechanical warranty.

All models also have 24-hour roadside assistance included as standard.

It’s pretty good! It’s a big, big step for them… quite kitted out… a lot of torque… the car drives very nicely… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

RELATED: Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'

It has a five-star NCAP rating, seven airbags on the top-spec model, and curtains that go all the way to the back… Fully, fully loaded with spec… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

The seats are too high… It has a bit of torque steer… but none of these things are dealbreakers… It has a built-in dashcam… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

Hudson interviewed Page – scroll up to listen.