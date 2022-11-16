Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat?
John Maytham spoke to lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s department of psychology, Muya Koloko about the impact of gaming.
Some people have claimed there is a causal link between video games and violence.
Koloko believes video games have a neutral impact on aggression.
A big question that often comes up with gaming is whether or not violent video games make children behave aggressively.
According to Koloko, research suggests that gaming does not seem to cause aggression, however, a child with aggressive tendencies may be drawn to video games to release that aggression.
Gaming serves various functions for various people… for instance let us say I am prone to aggression. I could play video games and that could be an outlet for my aggression.Muya Koloko, lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s department of psychology
He said that gaming will likely be a neutral thing in terms of aggression but often the correlation between children gaming and being aggressive is mistaken for the cause.
In his opinion, people often try to blame aggression on video games because it is easier to follow this justification than to address societal issues that caused aggressive behaviour.
Listen to the audio above for more.
