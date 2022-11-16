Streaming issues? Report here
Can schools ban learners from attending matric dances if their fees aren't paid?

16 November 2022 4:22 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Matric
School fees
Matric dance

There has been a trend of schools denying matriculants access to their matric dance because of outstanding school fee payments.

John Maytham speaks to candidate attorney at Equal Education Law Centre, Anathi Canham, about if schools are allowed to deny learners access to their matric dance on the grounds of a non-payment of school fees.

CAPE TOWN: Denying matriculants access to their matric dances goes against the National Admission Policy.

This policy stipulates that learners are admitted to the total school programme and may not be denied from participating in any of the school's activities.

This applies regardless of whether or not their school fees are paid.

However, schools do still have other ways methods of recourse to handle non-payments.

They are certain mechanisms that they can exhaust... but the first step is to look at whether a parent qualifies for things like fee exemption before they can look at legal processes... So, it is not as if the school governing bodies do not have any legal recourse. So, this is something that we point out that, 'you do have mechanisms you can exhaust'. To simply deny children of this monumental feat is precluded by the law.

Anathi Canham, candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

Scroll up for the full interview.




