#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?
John Maytham speaks to associate professor of Media Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Glenda Daniels, about how online expressions like #MenAreTrash aren't helpful in tackling male-perpetrated violence in society.
Online movements against male-perpetrated violence aim to tackle the societal crises caused largely by men.
These issues include femicide, gender-based violence (GBV), violence against children, misogyny, government-sanctioned war crimes, discrimination and intimate-partner violence (IPV).
One of the most dominant online stances against male-perpetrated violence is the #MenAreTrash movement which gained massive popularity on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
This hashtag intends to highlight the many instances where men have caused harm to others, largely as a result of the perpetuation of patriarchy.
Though well-intended, Daniels says hashtags like #MenAreTrash may not be as helpful as the "woke generation" may think, deeming it as populist rhetoric that alienates "progressive men".
She argues that as much as there is a need to highlight the ills men perpetuate in the world, entities such as the media need to also highlight "positive male role models".
These issues do need to be highlighted... [but] there are also positive role models where one can encourage the good and not just always focus on what is bad... I don't agree with [the #MenAreTrash hashtag] because it's very alienating to progressive men and we need as many progressive men as possible to be allies against the struggle.Glenda Daniels, associate professor of Media Studies - Wits University
The reality is you also do need to portray positive role models for men and maybe men would learn from that.Glenda Daniels, associate professor of Media Studies - Wits University
Instead of only highlighting increasingly daunting statistics on these issues, Daniels says that media entities such as radio need to hold open discussions where men can critique the behaviour of other men.
Though this may negate the voices of the people directly experiencing the brunt of these issues, Daniels argues that it would be helpful towards the many men who only listen to the opinions of other men.
I think one of the ways in which radio, in particular, can do something is to have open discussions, to have open, you know, open lines so that everyone can phone in, but in particular, men phoning in to call out other men. I find that's helpful because men seem to listen to other men more easily than what they call, 'strident women voices'... When other men phone in, other men listen, and other men understand better.Glenda Daniels, associate professor of Media Studies - Wits University
Scroll up for the full interview.
