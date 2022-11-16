Cop Out 27

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results. 23 November 2022 5:25 PM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining. 23 November 2022 11:38 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking wit... 23 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue 23 November 2022 5:15 PM
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages. 23 November 2022 2:17 PM
View all Business
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away. 23 November 2022 1:37 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining. 23 November 2022 11:38 AM
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK. 23 November 2022 8:46 AM
Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to Is it a snub? Not quite. The reason Donald Trump is not tweeting has to do with a contractual obligation to Truth Social. 22 November 2022 1:59 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Cop Out 27

16 November 2022 5:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough

There is reason for outrage and optimism, but mostly outrage.

The thing is no-one got anything good done while outraged, only when once calmed down, and appreciating the extent of the problem and then actively looking for practical solutions could a potential solution be implemented.

It is not easy to tackle a problem as big as global warming unless you have gotten angry about it at some stage.

I would like to try to do that now. For those that think this has been a recent issue, note that the 27 in COP 27 means it has been 27 years since it was first formally addressed. Terms like the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement promised that humanity had a plan, but we are still only skirting the issues.

We are to blame for not ensuring more has been done, but then we have had to contend with the fossil fuel industry and politicians willing to support their cause rather than the people they represent to take this long to get something done.

Carl Sagan is an impressive story teller. He helped millions understand more about our universe than before with a delivery as recognisable as David Attenborough. He was asked to brief a US committee on climate change which included a very young Al Gore, here is his take on why the problem will be hard to address.

What should now make you angry is that he told them this in 1985.

There are a lot of other things to make you angry though, Eskom being one of them. Greta Thunberg got angry and started a movement to make others angry, now that group is looking to hold those in charge of industry and governments to account for what they are doing or withdraw their support.

The activist groups that have taken to throwing soup on paintings or gluing themselves to the road are getting media attention but are not convincing anyone that their work will change anything. But if they can make those that are not doing that look more reasonable to engage with then it would have served a purpose. This is the Overton Window, a process to describe how the use of extreme views makes unpopular views look more reasonable. Donald Trump demonstrated how it can work to make bad ideas seem normal, while climate activists try to make sacrifices to reduce carbon emissions look less unpalatable when compared with doing nothing and dealing with the worst of the changes.

A second issue is how disinformation has stopped those that might have acted to stop and do nothing. The lie that this is a normal process tries to confuse citizens with how the actual natural processes are being pushed out of balance by our carbon emissions, Sagan makes the point better than me.

For us in South Africa as the one of the largest carbon emitters on the continent we have current debates about just transitions. It is not incorrect to hold the view, but it is not acceptable that the Government mentions it without noting that it received warnings about what was needed at the turn of the century and while correctly looking to add more access for all South Africans, they effectively ignored the growing warnings that the network could not cope. Once the network did fail in 2007/2008, the response was also poor. Rather than look to begin separating generation from distribution they dragged their feet and committed to build two of the largest coal fired stations on the continent. Not only that but the design and construction was so poorly handled that the stations are still not operational and way over budget.

This should be sufficient to get you suitably unhappy with how this is being managed in your name and how much of an obstacle we have set for the next generation.

Here are some green shoots from Cop 27.

The Great Green Wall of the Sahel was suggested in 2007 to limit the spread of the Sahara desert. The plan was to plant a 50 km wide corridor right across the width of Africa from Senegal to Djibouti. 8 000 km of millions of trees. China is constructing a similar project to limit the spread of the Gobi desert.

The plan like many grand plans has not worked, not in the way it sold. Trees in the desert with no water and care will die and millions have. Expecting everyone from across the continent to do as they are told like colonisers of old had the same impact. But rather than a complete waste, it has got those invested to change how they approach it and for the section they are taking more time to plan how best to implement it and with community support, they are starting to make inroads.

With Brazil having had a President happy to slash and burn the Amazon to have been vote out of office will see the incoming President promise to halt deforestation which is a significant step in the right direction.

It is not great to note that the Previous US President of the nation with the largest and longest duration of carbon emissions decided to reject the Paris Agreement. It is good that the current President has reversed that and is looking to make a major commitment to lower carbon.

China is the other major emitter, but they have triple the population and have not being emitting for as long as developed nations and have committed to peak in 2030 and be neutral by 2050. A nice promise which may not happen, but at least there is the commitment to not ignore it.

Even the terrible war in Ukraine which has highlighted Europe’s reliance on gas has made that dependency something they will want to move away from quickly. It may be that developing nations could take over the supply while non-fossil fuel options are put in place.

You still hear from those that dismiss renewable options as unable to cover base load supply but the growth of renewable generation, the improvements in battery capacity and storage and ultimately the amount of investment in these projects is allowing the view to shift and hopefully for the returns not just on the investment but in savings from having to pay for climate change make a lot more sense even for the most hard nosed capitalists.

For the first time, COP is actually debating the damages and loss from climate change. Considering those that have been working on damage and loss from slavery and colonisation have still got a long way to got, the small but growing list of nations willing to accept their role is something to give you some optimism.

While we remain reliant on some significant tech improvements if not actual breakthroughs to improve our production in agriculture and transportation, there is a less of a hope for a magic bullet as the tech industry loses its halo for being saviours and takes its place as a needed partner rather than a blind trust in some slick pitch to fix the world.

You should feel angry enough to put the fossil fuel industry and politicians on a short leash, but you should not be so angry to not believe that the worst of climate change may yet be managed even if it would have been a much simpler problem to manage if we only listened when we were first told.


This article first appeared on 702 : Cop Out 27




16 November 2022 5:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

credit: pixabay.com

It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket

23 November 2022 5:15 PM

Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illustration of Greek mythological character Icarus. After making wings to fly, he flew too close to the Sun and fell back to Earth. © alexpokusay 123rf.com

Can Elon Musk make Twitter fly?

9 November 2022 5:15 PM

He got Tesla on the road and the sent SpaceX to the moon, but this may be even harder

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two sound technologies to know about

5 October 2022 5:15 PM

From making silent things noisy to selling your voice

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI

Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

28 September 2022 5:15 PM

AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by @executium on Unsplash.com

Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

21 September 2022 5:15 PM

The Bitcoin versus Ethereum battle hots up

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 5:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 5:15 PM

Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 5:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A water atlas for potential pumped water locations in South Africa. © data.gov.au

Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest

17 August 2022 5:15 PM

A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we need

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kanawatth/123rf.com

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 5:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’

Politics

[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)

Local World Politics

Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EFF vows to defend itself against SAHRC in court

23 November 2022 7:53 PM

Santam admits KZN April floods the biggest disaster its ever had to deal with

23 November 2022 7:41 PM

Hill-Lewis: CT's model of decentralised, focused policing is working

23 November 2022 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA