MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Journalism
Press Code
Tumelo Madlala
Journalistic ethics

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Chequebook journalism is nothing new. It’s often opaque, shrouded in suspicion and accompanied by assumptions. “Oh, they must have paid to get that interview,” type of assumptions.

It’s not something that regularly occurs in local news media. More so in the world of tabloids and magazines seeking big-splash exclusives.

However international media are not shy to throw around the old chequebook and wad of cash. During the height of the Oscar Pistorius trial, it would not be uncommon to hear a fixer for a global documentary team or news channel speaking about how they wouldn’t pay for interviews or photographs but a middleman would conveniently be responsible for the transaction so they could deny culpability.

It comes as no surprise then that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend Tumelo Madlala has admitted that he was paid for photographs and information by the company that produced a Netflix documentary, Ten10 Films about the murder of Meyiwa.

This became a useful nugget of information for defence Advocate Zandile Mshololo when she was cross-examining Madlala on the witness stand this week during the murder trial.

Mshololo placed pressure on Madlala, quizzing him about whether he shared the proceeds he received with Meyiwa’s family, his widow Mandisa or Meyiwa’s child.

Madlala told the court he demanded payment from Netflix for the pictures he supplied of his friend Meyiwa. However he could not recall how much he was paid, but he received a cash payment in 2021. He added that representatives from the docuseries production team approached him with Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso and his cousin Siya and that is why he was comfortable giving them pictures of Meyiwa. Madlala said he did not think it necessary to share the proceeds with the Meyiwa family as they were also paid by the production team.

Adv Mshololo described this behaviour as ‘very shocking’. She painted him as a money-grubbing man who was willing to sell out his friend for financial gain.

This raised furious debate on radio this week – if you were in Tumelo Madlala’s position would you sell the photos of your dead friend? Would you share the money with his family? Many believe there was nothing wrong with what he did.

Opinions differ considerably.

Some argue that he needed the money as he had no income. It’s difficult to argue ethics and values when someone has to put food on the table.

Those who are not privileged and are in desperate need of money could also be exploited.

Others suggest that it was morally bankrupt.

However, my argument is from a journalistic perspective. Should the producers of the docuseries have offered money as payment in the first place?

I have been asked to pay for interviews in the past – huge money for big juicy exclusives – and have flat refused. Not least because I didn’t have the money! But also because it is my personal opinion that journalists shouldn’t pay for interviews.

In my view, chequebook journalism erodes the credibility of the end product. It dilutes the viewer's or reader's trust that the interview is honest and authentic. It could create an incentive and encourage the fabrication of information for payment. This could result in defamation to which the reporter becomes a party. It also distorts the power balance between the subject and the journalist.

However, there are instances where journalists may provide money for the interviewee to travel to a location to be interviewed, or provide a meal or refreshments during a recording. There are invariably grey areas. Should an expert be remunerated for their time and insights, for example?

Witnesses in court cases are not professionals and don’t have to subscribe to regulations or a code of ethics. But, public interviews with witnesses in ongoing trials also create a parallel version of events. These could be used by lawyers to discredit and undercut a witness if they present contradictory versions in a court of law and in the media. The Press Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African Print and Online Media covers payment for information. It says:

“The media shall avoid shady journalism in which informants are paid to induce them to give the information, particularly when they are criminals – except where the material concerned ought to be published in the public interest and the payment is necessary for this to be done.”

So there is a public interest argument.

It also stipulates that the media shall “obtain news legally, honestly and fairly, unless public interest dictates otherwise” and “indicate clearly when an outside organization has contributed to the cost of newsgathering”. The Netflix documentary could argue that it is entertainment and not journalism. It would not technically fall under the Press Code. Legally, Madlala did nothing wrong or unlawful by accepting payment.

But what Adv Mshololo has done is use the transaction to cast doubt on the credibility of his character in the eyes of the court and in the opinion of the public. She has pronounced him to be a terrible friend and his conduct to be shocking.

We can also expect the comments he made in the Netflix series to be dragged into court. That version will be compared with the version given in his affidavit and the version given in his evidence to the court. The judge has also ruled that his face can’t be shown during his testimony for security reasons, even though he is identified extensively in the docuseries.

Tumelo Madlala may well regret ever having agreed to be part of the production.

This is a prime example of why journalists shouldn’t be paying for content or access.

Journalist and author Mandy Wiener is the presenter of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content




Tags:
