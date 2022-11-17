Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Africa Melane spoke to Digital Resilience and DigitalMall.com founder, Yaron Assabi, about how small businesses can arm themselves to avoid potential cyber fraud this coming Black Friday.
The third week of November casts a spotlight on important issues faced by small businessowners as both Global Entrepreneurship Week and International Fraud Awareness Week are observed.
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.
While the two days at the end of November will be a hive of retail activity, it is also a breeding ground for opportunistic criminals to target eager consumers.
ICT entrepreneur Yaron Assabi cautions entreprenuers against impulse buys.
He says to ensure your business has an SSL certificate, which is a web server code that provides security and encrypted connection for online communications.
Other cyber-safety tips include:
• Be wary of deals that seem almost unbelievable.
• Don’t share information if you can’t determine if the site is secure.
• Be cautious of social media marketplaces.
• Make sure you only do secure payments.
There’s generally good deals offered around this time from big brands. If it’s too good to be true it might be.Yaron Assabi, Founder - Digital Resilience and DigitalMall.com
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
More from Business
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket
Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issueRead More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles
King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK.Read More
Why illness insurance is important in 2022
Expert guests from Old Mutual join Clarence Ford on Views & News to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More