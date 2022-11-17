Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime





Africa Melane spoke to Digital Resilience and DigitalMall.com founder, Yaron Assabi, about how small businesses can arm themselves to avoid potential cyber fraud this coming Black Friday.

The third week of November casts a spotlight on important issues faced by small businessowners as both Global Entrepreneurship Week and International Fraud Awareness Week are observed.

Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.

While the two days at the end of November will be a hive of retail activity, it is also a breeding ground for opportunistic criminals to target eager consumers.

ICT entrepreneur Yaron Assabi cautions entreprenuers against impulse buys.

He says to ensure your business has an SSL certificate, which is a web server code that provides security and encrypted connection for online communications.

Other cyber-safety tips include:

• Be wary of deals that seem almost unbelievable.

• Don’t share information if you can’t determine if the site is secure.

• Be cautious of social media marketplaces.

• Make sure you only do secure payments.

There’s generally good deals offered around this time from big brands. If it’s too good to be true it might be. Yaron Assabi, Founder - Digital Resilience and DigitalMall.com

