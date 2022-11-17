Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Africa Melane spoke to Peter Malitsha, Eskom's senior advisor and investigator about the maintenance worker who was arrested for sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station.
- A Camden Power Station contractor was arrested on Tuesday after he was positively linked to an incident of sabotage.
- The external maintenance worker allegedly intentionally removed the oil drain plug from the bearing causing the oil burners to trip repeatedly, said Eskom.
- It is the first time suspected sabotage has resulted in an arrest at the power utility.
Eskom released a statement about the act, which occurred on Thursday 10 November 2022, and caused Camden Unit 4 to trip after losing all the mills.
The perpetrator confessed to the act.
It is alleged that he was instructed by his employer to ensure the company secures more repair contracts.
A case was opened at Ermelo police station.
The ‘massive’ damage done to Camden unit 4, which sends about 175 megawatts to the grid, adds further damage to South Africa’s ailing power supply.
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.
It’s one of the drivers that leads to employees taking chances and to an extent that they feel like causing a trip will generate more work for them and will obviously be to their own benefit.Peter Malitsha, Senior advisor and investigator - Eskom
This article first appeared on 702
