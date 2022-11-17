Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'





Charlize Theron. Picture: @charlizeafrica/instagram.com

She left her native South Africa many moons ago and went on to bag herself a glittering Hollywood career, but while she may be one of the world's best-loved actors, Charlize Theron has managed to earn herself some haters.

The Benoni-born 'Monster' star has gone on record as saying that Afrikaans isn't a very helpful language, joking that “there's about 44 people still speaking it”.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Theron added insult to injury when she called her mother-tongue a 'dying language'.

Her comments have earned her the wrath of some Tweeps who've taken umbridge to the Oscar-winner's Afrikaans aversion:

Wow what a disrespectful comment to the millions of South Africans of all ages, races & stations in life that speak Afrikaans as their first language. 😳

Maybe she needs to spend "real" time in all regions of SA not just glitz street. ' Julie Hughes🌍🇿🇦 (@Juleanor) November 16, 2022

Over 8 million people in two countries speak Afrikaans as their mother tongue.



Charlize wouldn’t be caught dead saying a language spoken by far fewer people in the Amazon, other African countries, or in Asia was “not very helpful”.



She’s silly and thoughtless. ' Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) November 17, 2022

Others though, claim Theron is speaking nothing but the truth:

Is she wrong though pic.twitter.com/TbBOY3jiEP ' TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) November 16, 2022

Check out this red carpet interview of Charlize speaking her mother-tongue in the US:

