Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
She left her native South Africa many moons ago and went on to bag herself a glittering Hollywood career, but while she may be one of the world's best-loved actors, Charlize Theron has managed to earn herself some haters.
The Benoni-born 'Monster' star has gone on record as saying that Afrikaans isn't a very helpful language, joking that “there's about 44 people still speaking it”.
Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Theron added insult to injury when she called her mother-tongue a 'dying language'.
Her comments have earned her the wrath of some Tweeps who've taken umbridge to the Oscar-winner's Afrikaans aversion:
Wow what a disrespectful comment to the millions of South Africans of all ages, races & stations in life that speak Afrikaans as their first language. 😳' Julie Hughes🌍🇿🇦 (@Juleanor) November 16, 2022
Maybe she needs to spend "real" time in all regions of SA not just glitz street.
Over 8 million people in two countries speak Afrikaans as their mother tongue.' Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) November 17, 2022
Charlize wouldn’t be caught dead saying a language spoken by far fewer people in the Amazon, other African countries, or in Asia was “not very helpful”.
She’s silly and thoughtless.
Others though, claim Theron is speaking nothing but the truth:
Is she wrong though pic.twitter.com/TbBOY3jiEP' TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) November 16, 2022
Check out this red carpet interview of Charlize speaking her mother-tongue in the US:
