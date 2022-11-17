Streaming issues? Report here
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West

17 November 2022 9:52 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Grand Arena
Cape Towns Grand Arena
The Joe Barber Show
Joe Barber
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion
GrandWest Grand Arena

Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.
barber-2jpg

Dates for their recent Cape Town shows sold out within hours when ticket sales opened in July, and so it's no surprise Joe Barber’s Family Reunion has become the most consecutive, sold-out full-capacity show at the Grand Arena.

More than 30 000 Capetonians packed into the Grand West venue over six nights earlier this month to enjoy the much-loved characters of Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.

It’s the highest attendance record for consecutive events in the history of the venue.

Breaking an attendance record speaks to the love for the work created by David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen, said show producer Ian Bredenkamp.

“The support for Joe Barber is evident and we look forward to taking the show to other regions in the near future," he said.

barberjpg

Joe Barber is the iconic comedy performance, created by and starring Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs with a legacy spanning 23 years.

Joe Barber’s Family Reunion was the first live Joe Barber show since 2019.

RELATED: We tried walking away from Joe Barber but it wouldn't let us go: Producers




