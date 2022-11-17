Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Dates for their recent Cape Town shows sold out within hours when ticket sales opened in July, and so it's no surprise Joe Barber’s Family Reunion has become the most consecutive, sold-out full-capacity show at the Grand Arena.
More than 30 000 Capetonians packed into the Grand West venue over six nights earlier this month to enjoy the much-loved characters of Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.
It’s the highest attendance record for consecutive events in the history of the venue.
Breaking an attendance record speaks to the love for the work created by David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen, said show producer Ian Bredenkamp.
“The support for Joe Barber is evident and we look forward to taking the show to other regions in the near future," he said.
Joe Barber is the iconic comedy performance, created by and starring Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs with a legacy spanning 23 years.
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion was the first live Joe Barber show since 2019.
