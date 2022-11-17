Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Charlize Theron revealed in a new episode of the SmartLess podcast (hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett) that she only learned to speak English fluently as an adult when she moved to the United States.
Theron said she spoke only Afrikaans growing up in an Afrikaans neighbourhood and attending Afrikaans schools.
"That's why it was easy for me to drop the South African English accent because I was really learning English from scratch," she said.
But it was Theron’s dismissiveness of her first language that got tongues wagging in her native South Africa.
"There are about 44 people still speaking it. It's definitely a dying language; it's not a very helpful language,” Theron told her hosts.
About seven million people across South Africa, most of them Black, are native speakers of Afrikaans, and a significant portion of the population understands it or has a basic grasp of the language.
“If you look at the national census data you will see that Afrikaans is one of the fastest growing languages in South Africa,” argues linguist Kerry Jones.
They went on to mock Afrikaans a lot… She leaves out the enormous amounts of indigenous contribution to what became Afrikaans… It’s spoken by 8 million native speakers worldwide…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
You can imagine the responses on Twitter! She is being dragged… I’m not sure why she took that tack… It’s almost like she is ashamed of having been born speaking Afrikaans…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
I kind of like her, but when she does this… She should understand…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133265624_Charlize%20theron%20at%20the%2023rd%20annual%20hollywood%20film%20awards%20held%20at%20the%20beverly%20hilton%20hotel%20in%20beverly%20hills,%20usa%20on%20november%203,%202019..html?vti=nvjrzdoj5k1uoduc8j-1-4
More from Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality.Read More
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis
Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle
Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More
'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.Read More
What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech
The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaign to get medical aid schemes to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose in people with type one diabetes.Read More
Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers
Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra supportRead More
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.Read More