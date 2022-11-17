Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron

17 November 2022 8:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Charlize Theron
Afrikaans
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Charlize Theron revealed in a new episode of the SmartLess podcast (hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett) that she only learned to speak English fluently as an adult when she moved to the United States.

Theron said she spoke only Afrikaans growing up in an Afrikaans neighbourhood and attending Afrikaans schools.

"That's why it was easy for me to drop the South African English accent because I was really learning English from scratch," she said.

But it was Theron’s dismissiveness of her first language that got tongues wagging in her native South Africa.

"There are about 44 people still speaking it. It's definitely a dying language; it's not a very helpful language,” Theron told her hosts.

Charlize Theron. © buzzfuss/123rf.com
Charlize Theron. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

About seven million people across South Africa, most of them Black, are native speakers of Afrikaans, and a significant portion of the population understands it or has a basic grasp of the language.

“If you look at the national census data you will see that Afrikaans is one of the fastest growing languages in South Africa,” argues linguist Kerry Jones.

They went on to mock Afrikaans a lot… She leaves out the enormous amounts of indigenous contribution to what became Afrikaans… It’s spoken by 8 million native speakers worldwide…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

You can imagine the responses on Twitter! She is being dragged… I’m not sure why she took that tack… It’s almost like she is ashamed of having been born speaking Afrikaans…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I kind of like her, but when she does this… She should understand…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
























