SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union





Clarence Ford spoke to Madi Koena, a local waste reclaimer about joining the launch of the first global trade union.

Waste pickers or reclaimers recycle 80 to 90% of plastic and packaging in South Africa, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for the recognition of their work and rights.

That is until now , as 29 October 2022 saw the launch of the first global waste pickers’ trade union - the International Alliance of Waste Pickers.

Thirty-six waste pickers’ organisations from 34 countries, including South Africa, along with Ghana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, France, Brazil, Uruguay, the US, and India, took part in the historic launch.

SA Waste Pickers Association (SAWPA) works to promote the rights of waste pickers in South Africa.

Often sought after as a solution to high unemployment, recycling gives indigent people an opportunity to make money.

One of the priority action points that were agreed upon at the trade union launch was waste pickers’ right to work, and compensation for environmental contribution.

SAWPA’s Madi Koena explains the need for formal registration and recognition of the sector in South Africa and in the world.

Even the waste workers in Latin America and South America we are doing the same thing. What we are fighting for is the recognition of what we [are] doing. To be respected … because we are human beings. Madi Koena, Waste reclaimer

That is why we give out the T-shirts that are written ‘respect waste pickers’ because we are trying to make a visibility so that you can easily identify that is waste worker. Madi Koena, Waste reclaimer

Additionally, recycling companies’ prices are not unilateral and fluctuate day by day.

In rand value, it is so difficult we don’t know who is responsible for pricing. Madi Koena, Waste reclaimer

Some priority action points that were agreed upon:

Waste pickers’ right to work and their rights as workers.

Advocate for the recognition of waste pickers as workers who play an important role in waste management systems

A fair wage that compensates them for their environmental contribution.

Listen to the full audio above.