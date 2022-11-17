How can green spaces reduce crime? 'The message to send out is that you care'





Clarence Ford spoke to associate professor at the department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology at University of Pretoria, Gregory Breetzke about the impact of greening on crime rates.

Urban greening is when trees and parks are placed in urban areas.

Research has shown reduced crime rates in green areas.

© flynt/123rf.com

Urban greening refers to planting trees and building parks and other green spaces within urban areas.

According to Beetzke, while crime is a complex issue, research has shown that areas with good urban greening have lower rates of crime.

He said that while the majority of research has been done in Northern Hemisphere contexts, a recent South African study has affirmed many of the benefits of urban greening.

He added that studies done on a micro level with comparable apartment complexes have shown that greening a space does have an impact on crime.

The visual que that [no greener] sends to a would-be offender is that they care less… they may be more mobile… and that is also a risk factor for crime. Gregory Breetzke, associate professor at University of Pretoria

In addition to this, green spaces have been shown to have a positive impact on the physical and mental well-being of people in those spaces.

However, he does note that green spaces only seem to have a positive impact if they are well-maintained and cared for.

The message to send out is that you care. Gregory Breetzke, associate professor at University of Pretoria

Listen to the audio above for more.