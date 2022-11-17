Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database

17 November 2022 10:28 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Robben Island
Robben Island Museum
Ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association
Ex Robben Island Political Prisoners Association

From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.
Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com
Image copyright: bradleyvdw/123rf.com

Ex-political prisoners (EPPs) once detained by the apartheid government at Robben Island are being asked to help the museum's Heritage and Research Department.

The Robben Island Museum (RIM) is asking for EPPS or their relatives to update their contact details and other key information on the latest records held by the Department.

Initially compiled in 1997, the RIM ex-Political Prisoner Database (EPPD) is a living document that requires public contribution and input to ensure it remains true to South Africa’s struggle heroes, both known and unknown.

From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.

“Having accurate data is vital in the pursuit of an improved public and cultural heritage narrative, that captures sacrifices made and lives lost in the fight for South Africa’s liberation,” said Tshima Nemaheni, RIM Chief Heritage Officer.

The museum is calling on members of the public to submit the following information where it is available:

  • Name and prison number of Robben Island EPP
  • Possible alias whilst in prison
  • Imprisonment period on Robben Island (Month/Year)
  • Life status (alive or deceased); and if deceased, year of passing
  • Current contact details and address of EPP or relative
  • Name and contact details of person submitting the information
  • Relationship to the Robben Island EPP

This will ensure that when we develop exhibitions and narrate the events of the past, we honour the foot soldiers and leaders whose blood, sweat and tears run deep in the soil of Robben Island.

Tshima Nemaheni, Chief Heritage Officer - RIM

The last political prisoners were released from Robben Island in May 1991.

Information to be submitted via telephone, or emailed to Robben Island Museum Heritage & Research Department, for the attention of Mrs Nolubabalo Tongo-Cetywayo (Tel: + 27 21 4134232) or Mr Christopher Solomons (Tel: +27 83 289 0530). Emails can be sent to research@robben-island.org.za

RELATED: Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani




