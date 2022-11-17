Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition
Clarence Ford spoke to Kerry Mauchline - spokesperson to Western Cape Education MEC - David Maynier, about this competition.
-
Winning students will get R25 000 in library resources.
-
The closing date for entries is 15 December.
The Western Cape education department is running a competition where learners can stand a chance to win R25 000 in library resources.
This year, learners will take part in a letter-writing competition where they are asked to write a letter to their library.
Mauchline said this year they wanted to focus on the importance of reading and writing within schools, especially after interruptions following the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the things that came out for learners [last year] was to say that their library had actually helped them out.Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson to minister David Maynier
In the letter, students should write about why their school library is important to them, what they use it for and like to read, and how the resources will help their school.
Mauchline said that entries in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa will be accepted, and the closing date is 15 December 2022.
Listen to the audio above for more.
