Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition

Today at 05:10
Final Interest rate announcement for the year
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Frank Blackmore - Economist at KPMG
Today at 05:50
EXPLAINER: Shocking crime stats, Western Cape leading the pack...
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Reagen Allen
Reagen Allen - National Management Committee Member at Da Youth
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape
Reagen Allen, , Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety,
Today at 06:25
Dangers behind energy drink craze
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lila Bruk - Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Microhabits
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The two Ramaphosas explained
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Patrick Bond - Political Economist And Distinguished Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:20
Sign of the (drug-dealing) times in Rosebank
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Gammon - chair of LMRID
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How to avoid being scammed by get-rich-quick schemes
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Ebrahim -Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town - Quest to preserve the submarine SAS Assegai
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arne Söderlund - Retired Rear Admiral
Today at 09:15
Rosebank's drug dealing road signs
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jonathon Hobday
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA’s failing infrastructure impacting educational outcomes
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Paul Esterhuisen
Today at 09:50
DW Bonn with Cai Nebe
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:05
PREMIUM Conversation Old Mutual Sustainability Youth & Disabilities (VIEWS & NEWS). HOUR LONG
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe
Today at 11:05
Overcoming the 40X40X40 legacy [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Meghan Hector - Community manager at LULA
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting o... 23 November 2022 6:05 PM
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results. 23 November 2022 5:25 PM
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining. 23 November 2022 11:38 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking wit... 23 November 2022 10:14 AM
View all Politics
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure' According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in Dec... 23 November 2022 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue 23 November 2022 5:15 PM
View all Business
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away. 23 November 2022 1:37 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
I admire in South Africans their vibrancy and natural beauty – King Charles King Charles welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at the beginning of his two-day visit to the UK. 23 November 2022 8:46 AM
Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to Is it a snub? Not quite. The reason Donald Trump is not tweeting has to do with a contractual obligation to Truth Social. 22 November 2022 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition

17 November 2022 9:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Western Cape Education department
Letter to my library

Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition.

Clarence Ford spoke to Kerry Mauchline - spokesperson to Western Cape Education MEC - David Maynier, about this competition.

  • Winning students will get R25 000 in library resources.

  • The closing date for entries is 15 December.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

The Western Cape education department is running a competition where learners can stand a chance to win R25 000 in library resources.

This year, learners will take part in a letter-writing competition where they are asked to write a letter to their library.

Mauchline said this year they wanted to focus on the importance of reading and writing within schools, especially after interruptions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the things that came out for learners [last year] was to say that their library had actually helped them out.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson to minister David Maynier

In the letter, students should write about why their school library is important to them, what they use it for and like to read, and how the resources will help their school.

Mauchline said that entries in English, Afrikaans, and Xhosa will be accepted, and the closing date is 15 December 2022.

Listen to the audio above for more.




17 November 2022 9:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Western Cape Education department
Letter to my library

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from First Choice Custard's "Softlife Show Off" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot

23 November 2022 5:42 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle

23 November 2022 1:37 PM

Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Picture: Supplied.

'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend

23 November 2022 10:27 AM

Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Kia Tsamaya ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip

22 November 2022 9:41 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Digs provides student accommodation at Stellenbosch University’s medical and health science campus Image credit: The Digs on Facebook

Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU

22 November 2022 9:22 PM

Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ marcus82/123rf.com

'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'

22 November 2022 6:43 PM

Anton Gillis, CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, reached out to DStv about lowering the cost of the service to help the industry remain sustainable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Diabetesmagazijn.nl on Unsplash

What the diabetes community is doing to get medical aids to fund sensor tech

22 November 2022 5:24 PM

The founder and editor of 'Sweet Life', South Africa's largest online diabetes community, Bridget McNulty, has pioneered a campaign to get medical aid schemes to fund sensor technology to test blood glucose in people with type one diabetes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers

22 November 2022 2:47 PM

Every child has a right to basic education, but if they have a barrier to learning, they may need extra support

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Picture: bennymarty/123rf.com

Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare

22 November 2022 11:19 AM

The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC top six: ‘It is better to have Ramaphosa on the face of posters in 2024’

Politics

[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)

Local World Politics

Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle

World Lifestyle

Joburg minority parties offer to lead city until ANC, EFF solve 'their problems'

23 November 2022 8:21 PM

DA's Steenhuisen disappointed with govt after being denied access to Kusile

23 November 2022 8:08 PM

EFF vows to defend itself against SAHRC in court

23 November 2022 7:53 PM

