Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
A 23-year-old man has been charged with bestiality after a graphic video showing a dog being raped was circulated on social media.
The suspect from Manenburg was traced to his home by the SPCA just hours after the footage went viral.
According to the animal welfare organisation, the ‘sickening’ selfie-style video 'clearly showed the perpetrator engaged in an act of bestiality'.
The man was taken into police custody and the SPCA has laid criminal charges against him for bestiality and animal cruelty.
The dog has since been removed from the property.
In addition to evidence of having suffered horrendous sexual abuse, the puppy was also confined to a small wooden box and forced to live in otherwise deplorable conditions.Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
“We will do all that we can in ensuring that the significantly cruel act of animal rape is prosecuted to the full extent of the law in the interests of protecting those without a voice.Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Earlier this year, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) hailed the eight-year jail term handed to a Soweto man found guilty of bestiality against his neighbour's dog.
