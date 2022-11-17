The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA





Dramatic news leading the way on The Midday Report today - a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader is believed to be a member of the criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’, has been arrested by South African police in Bryanston.

Police said the man was a known criminal within Israel and wanted for such crimes as conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. The arrest is a breakthrough as the man has been on Interpol's Red Notice list for years.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisorto find out more.

I must quickly say to the National Central Bureau, the people at Interpol South Africa and Interpol Israel, congratulations to SAPS and all other law enforcement agencies that were there. Why? Because they were able to extract that particular man and crew and there was no one was injured. Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisor

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

Senzo Meyiwa trial proceeds as Tumelo Madlala continues his testimony.

Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.

The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four children appears in court.

Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.

Parliament extends term deadline to debate Phala Phala report.

