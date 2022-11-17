Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Clarence Ford interviews Reinet Meyer of the Bloemfontein SPCA.
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs to the SPCA en masse.
So far, 49 dogs in the city have been handed over by their owners in the wake of a horrific attack by a pit bull that mauled an eight-year-old child to death after jumping over the fence into a neighbouring property.
The Bloemfontein SPCA tries to rehabilitate the dogs that they receive, avoiding euthanasia, if possible.
RELATED: Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The South African Pitbull Federation has praised the dog owners, saying it was time more owners realise they had bitten off more than they could chew.
A petition calling for the government to ban the breed has almost 100 000 signatures.
If you have an aggressive dog, please bring it to the SPCA… [Owners who have done so] are scared the same will happen with their pit bulls…Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA
RELATD: Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow
Owners themselves are scared of their dogs, and don’t want the same tragedy to happen again… People are calling us to fetch their dogs…Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA
If you want protection, an animal is not the right means… An animal is a pet, not an alarm system or security…Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA
Ford interviewed Meyer – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160118238_American%20pit%20bull%20terrier%20running%20in%20the%20field.html?vti=odi5u2r4b8v3duhs5d-1-4
More from Local
How your shopping can support struggling schools in SA
If you're keen on playing your part as an active citizen, one way you can assist schools is through the School-Days programme - which enables you to raise funds for education by shopping at School-Days partners.Read More
Rosebank resident puts up drug-dealing road signs in response to brazen crime
The Cape Town suburb of Rosebank has a come up with a novel response to drug dealing in the area with professional looking road signs.Read More
All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist
The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.Read More
Telkom profits drop 50%, but it aims to be SA leader in broadband technologies
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Group CEO Serame Taukobong after Telkom posts its interim half-year results.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages.Read More
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!)
Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.Read More
Former CT cop’s PhD research reveals social overhaul is needed to bolster CPFs
Siegelaar completed his PhD research on the topic 'Community participation in the prevention of violent crime'.Read More
We sympathise with our commuters, but we had no choice – Santaco
Santaco takes no responsibility for the spate of criminal activity during its crippling two-day strike.Read More
More from Lifestyle
I want to be the first visually impaired tour guide in SA - Winston Fani
Winston Fani chats with Pippa Hudson about how he navigates the world as a blind person with his wife Busi and guide dog, Gladys.Read More
Creatine may help fight depression and degenerative diseases - research
Dietician Nicki de Villiers discussed current research and the possible benefits of creatine with Capetalk’s John Maytham.Read More
Energy drinks should be regulated like alcohol and cigarettes - dietitian
The demand for energy drinks in South Africa is on the rise and has been recorded as the continent’s fastest growing product.Read More
'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'
According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle
Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for student accommodation as Tamela invests in 'The Digs' at SU
Tamela Capital Partners' mezzanine debt fund is providing growth capital to The Digs, which provides accommodation for students from Stellenbosch University's medical campus.Read More