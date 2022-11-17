Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse





Clarence Ford interviews Reinet Meyer of the Bloemfontein SPCA.

Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs to the SPCA en masse.

So far, 49 dogs in the city have been handed over by their owners in the wake of a horrific attack by a pit bull that mauled an eight-year-old child to death after jumping over the fence into a neighbouring property.

The Bloemfontein SPCA tries to rehabilitate the dogs that they receive, avoiding euthanasia, if possible.

Picture: alekta/123rf.com

RELATED: Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death

The South African Pitbull Federation has praised the dog owners, saying it was time more owners realise they had bitten off more than they could chew.

A petition calling for the government to ban the breed has almost 100 000 signatures.

If you have an aggressive dog, please bring it to the SPCA… [Owners who have done so] are scared the same will happen with their pit bulls… Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA

RELATD: Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow

Owners themselves are scared of their dogs, and don’t want the same tragedy to happen again… People are calling us to fetch their dogs… Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA

If you want protection, an animal is not the right means… An animal is a pet, not an alarm system or security… Reinet Meyer, Bloemfontein SPCA

Ford interviewed Meyer – scroll up to listen.