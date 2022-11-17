Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, Executive Director of Galileo Capital.
- The implosion of cryptocurrency platform FTX has sent shockwaves through the crypto world.
- While you might have regretted not jumping onto the bandwagon while people were getting rich, someone who's gotten burned will have their own regrets.
The eventual collapse of major cryptocurrency platform FTX has sent shockwaves through the crypto world.
Former rising star Sam Bankman-Fried (30) filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, leaving investors running scared. Regrets about investing are sure to follow.
Can we learn anything from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices? asks personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital).
FTX has a very complicated structure... something like 180 companies involved... but it is essentially a crypto exchange.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
The context for me is looking at people of the age of 25 to 35 suddenly going from zero to wealth of $25- or $30-billion. We see these new titans of the world strutting their stuff on the global stage... and we sit in our day-to-day lives looking at these people...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
...and perhaps at our neighbours who might have followed these titans... and we sit with this massive regret of 'why didn't we jump on the bandwagon'...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
That kind of psychology forms a momentum of its own around the world Ingram notes.
This time round the investment bandwagon happened to be the crypto space, but next time round who knows what it might be?
The problem, he says, is that many people jump onto a particular bandwagon when its cycle is about to peak and burst.
As an example he cites a recent study by the Bank for International Settlements that shows more than 80% of Bitcoin investors have lost money.
Ingram shares five important pieces of advice:
- While other people are getting rich quickly from investments you don’t understand, it is better to stay out.
- Don’t be shamed into investing by others who tell you that you don’t understand or that you are too old-fashioned. (Lots of people invest simply because they are afraid of saying, I don’t understand.)
- People who get rich quickly, probably have no idea what they are doing. (They sound knowledgeable because they got lucky!)
- Rapid wealth accumulation is a nice dream, but it almost never happens.
- Don’t rely on luck!
