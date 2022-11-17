Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
The Life Healthcare Group has announced solid results for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022.
Group revenue climbed to R28.2 billion, with operating profit increasing to R3.1 billion.
This reflects strong operational performance in both acute and non-acute businesses says the private hospital operator.
Life Healthcare runs 66 facilities in South Africa and also owns Alliance Medical Group, a global business.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Wharton-Hood, Group CEO of Life Healthcare, and asks about hospitals' rebound from the COVID pandemic.
Total COVID cases across all our hospital complexes in South Africa amount to 80... Between people getting infected and vaccinated I would wager a guess that most, if not all of the population have been exposed to the virus.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group CEO - Life Healthcare
Wharton-Hood says the results for the Group's financial year reflect "a tale of two halves", with the rebound concentrated in the second six months of 2022.
The first six months were really tough; the second six months saw a return in hospital activity back to pre-pandemic levels. In the last six months our admissions have gone up 21%... hospital occupancy has got close to 65%...Peter Wharton-Hood, Group CEO - Life Healthcare
And internationally, we're seeing double-digit growth across our PET scans, our Irish volumes are up 24%.... so we are saying the second six months are indicative of a return to pre-pandemic norms and we are therefore optimistic for the outlook for our business.Peter Wharton-Hood, Group CEO - Life Healthcare
Looking at the full-year results a "disastrous" December has to be taken into account Wharton-Hood says.
"Omicron basically emptied our hospitals. We had no COVID patients, thankfully for society, but we also had no surgery."
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
