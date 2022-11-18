COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a gian... 26 November 2022 4:22 PM
View all Local
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass. 26 November 2022 8:54 AM
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned. 25 November 2022 2:14 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes. 25 November 2022 9:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale Manchester United fans haven’t had great news in a while. Their luck may be turning. 24 November 2022 10:03 AM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany ends its reliance on Russian gas Winter has arrived in Germany, but the country seems to have its Ukraine war-induced energy crisis under control. 24 November 2022 12:44 PM
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away. 23 November 2022 1:37 PM
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining. 23 November 2022 11:38 AM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

* 18 November 2022 3:01 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Carbon emissions
United Nations Climate Summit
Rand Merchant Bank
COP27
Climate Conference

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

This past week was the second and final week of the 27th annual United Nations Climate Summit (COP27). Hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this year’s conference will feature discussions by world leaders on how they plan on tackling climate change following a year of extreme temperature records and climate-related disasters.

The conference also focused on how countries worldwide are honouring last year’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Motheo Khoaripe kept us updated on all things COP27 on 702 and CapeTalk via Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa and Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit. COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe is brought to you by RMB.

Here are some of the important points you might have missed this week.

Major fashion brands commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The fashion industry accounts for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, which is more than international flights and shipping emissions combined. About 100 participating brands in the fashion industry, including Adidas, Burberry, GAP, H&M and Inditex (owners of Zara) have all committed to reducing their carbon emissions to net-zero by the year 2050.

Another painting vandalized by activists in protest to “Just Stop Oil”

Climate activists are throwing tomato sauce and oily substances at famous art pieces in galleries throughout Europe to raise awareness for the current environmental crisis and encourage people to take action against climate change. The “Just Stop Oil” protesters also glue themselves to the frames of these famous paintings, including the Mona Lisa and The Girl With a Pearl Earring.

Here’s a list of all the art pieces that have been affected so far.

Rand Merchant Bank hosts a panel discussion on green energy transition

Alongside Sasol, RMB held a panel discussion on the importance of the just energy transition. The event aimed to showcase the challenges and opportunities that a green energy transition will bring to South Africa. It’s key for the private sector to financially back these initiatives in order to make a smooth and effective.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory at RMB, says that South Africa has pockets of excellence that can be focused on to achieve a net-zero future.

Sasol to make major switch to sustainable energy

Sasol has recognized the major contribution the company has made towards pollution in South Africa and is making effort to move away from that. They recently announced a partnership with ArcellorMittal SA to increase the use of green energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

The partnership also aims to develop the technology to capture CO2 emissions and use it as an input in Sasol’s production process as opposed to using carbon from coal. The energy firm has already signed agreements to start researching and producing green hydrogen, a clean energy source which will make a great impact on the reduction of fossil fuel usage.

To catch up on other topics you may have missed at COP27, listen to all of Motheo’s COP27 Focus updates below. COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe is brought to you by RMB.


This article first appeared on 702 : COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed








