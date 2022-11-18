COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed





This past week was the second and final week of the 27th annual United Nations Climate Summit (COP27). Hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this year’s conference will feature discussions by world leaders on how they plan on tackling climate change following a year of extreme temperature records and climate-related disasters.

The conference also focused on how countries worldwide are honouring last year’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Motheo Khoaripe kept us updated on all things COP27 on 702 and CapeTalk via Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa and Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit.

Here are some of the important points you might have missed this week.

Major fashion brands commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The fashion industry accounts for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, which is more than international flights and shipping emissions combined. About 100 participating brands in the fashion industry, including Adidas, Burberry, GAP, H&M and Inditex (owners of Zara) have all committed to reducing their carbon emissions to net-zero by the year 2050.

Another painting vandalized by activists in protest to “Just Stop Oil”

Climate activists are throwing tomato sauce and oily substances at famous art pieces in galleries throughout Europe to raise awareness for the current environmental crisis and encourage people to take action against climate change. The “Just Stop Oil” protesters also glue themselves to the frames of these famous paintings, including the Mona Lisa and The Girl With a Pearl Earring.

Here’s a list of all the art pieces that have been affected so far.

Rand Merchant Bank hosts a panel discussion on green energy transition

Alongside Sasol, RMB held a panel discussion on the importance of the just energy transition. The event aimed to showcase the challenges and opportunities that a green energy transition will bring to South Africa. It’s key for the private sector to financially back these initiatives in order to make a smooth and effective.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory at RMB, says that South Africa has pockets of excellence that can be focused on to achieve a net-zero future.

Sasol to make major switch to sustainable energy

Sasol has recognized the major contribution the company has made towards pollution in South Africa and is making effort to move away from that. They recently announced a partnership with ArcellorMittal SA to increase the use of green energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

The partnership also aims to develop the technology to capture CO2 emissions and use it as an input in Sasol’s production process as opposed to using carbon from coal. The energy firm has already signed agreements to start researching and producing green hydrogen, a clean energy source which will make a great impact on the reduction of fossil fuel usage.

To catch up on other topics you may have missed at COP27, listen to all of Motheo's COP27 Focus updates below.

This article first appeared on 702 : COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed