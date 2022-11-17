'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis





Pippa Hudson interviews singer-songwriter Jimmy Nevis.

Cape Town’s Jimmy Nevis recently dropped his latest track “AYO”, just in time to turn on the heat at summer parties.

The song heralds a new sound for Nevis, a music industry veteran, and a household name for at least a decade.

His upcoming album is scheduled for release in January.

Jimmy Nevis at the Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie

November marks 10 years since my first album… It’s something to celebrate! … It’s been such a special time… Jimmy Nevis

We started filming last week [Luxurama documentary] … Jimmy Nevis

The older I’m getting, I’m even more unapologetic… This song [AYO] speaks about letting it all go, and not giving a damn about what people think… It’s the tone of the album and song… Jimmy Nevis

