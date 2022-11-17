'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis
Pippa Hudson interviews singer-songwriter Jimmy Nevis.
Cape Town’s Jimmy Nevis recently dropped his latest track “AYO”, just in time to turn on the heat at summer parties.
The song heralds a new sound for Nevis, a music industry veteran, and a household name for at least a decade.
His upcoming album is scheduled for release in January.
November marks 10 years since my first album… It’s something to celebrate! … It’s been such a special time…Jimmy Nevis
We started filming last week [Luxurama documentary] …Jimmy Nevis
The older I’m getting, I’m even more unapologetic… This song [AYO] speaks about letting it all go, and not giving a damn about what people think… It’s the tone of the album and song…Jimmy Nevis
