Get ready to laugh and cry with Aunty Merle at the Baxter Theatre

The show's run is between 29 November and 21 January .

Foot - the show’s director, said audiences should prepare to laugh and cry.

FILE: Marc Lottering is Aunty Merle. Picture: @marclottering/twitter

Lottering’s fifth Aunty Merle show will open at the Baxter Theatre on 29 November.

According to Foot, this comedy musical production combines humour and heart as it deals with topical and real issues.

You have got to bring your tissues because you are going to cry and laugh. Lara Foot, CEO and Artistic Director of the Baxter Theatre Centre

She added that this is likely the best of Aunty Merle so far and the ticket sales have been fantastic.

The show will run until 21 January 2023 and tickets can be found on Webtickets.

