Is marijuana worse than cigarettes? Pulmonologist unconvinced by small study





John Maytham spoke to UCT Lung Institute researcher and pulmonologist - Dr Richard van Zyl-Smit about this study’s findings.

The study compared around 150 lung scans of smokers, marijuana smokers and non-smokers .

Van Zyl-Smit said it is difficult to get a clear study on the impact of tobacco compared to marijuana.

A small study by Ottawa Hospital General, in Canada shows that marijuana smokers have higher rates of emphysema - a lung condition that causes shortness of breath, and airway diseases compared to cigarette smokers.

According to van Zyl-Smit, this study does not necessarily add any new information to what is known by pulmonologists, and does not prove that marijuana is worse for your health than tobacco.

He said he does not agree with interpretations of this study.

No one ever said that cannabis smoking was safe. Dr Richard van Zyl-Smit, researcher at UCT Lung Institute

He added that a comprehensive study on cannabis and tobacco use is very complicated as many users will smoke both marijuana and tobacco and the volumes smoked of each are different.

You can smoke 20 cigarettes a day and still function, but you cannot smoke 20 [joints] a day and still function. Dr Richard van Zyl-Smit, researcher at UCT Lung Institute

