Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1
John Maytham spoke to Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory, Dr Daniel Cunnama, about the launch of Artemis 1.
-
This launch is part of a project to get humans to the moon again.
-
Artemis 3 will hopefully land a human on the moon in the next few years.
Fifty years after its final Apollo mission, Nasa has launched the Artemis 1, which is the most powerful rocket engine ever flown to space.
Cunnama said this rocket will not land on the moon but is part of a project to eventually have humans on the moon again with Artemis 3.
[Artemis 1] is going to fly around the moon, getting within about 100km of the surface before heading back to the earth and re-entering the earths atmosphere and landing on earth.Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory
After this mission, he said that Nasa plans to launch an almost identical crewed mission on Artemis 2, which could happen next year.
He added that the Artemis 3 mission, which hopes to see humans on the moon again, will have Nasa working with Space X and will hopefully be a more permanent space exploration project.
Listen to the audio above for more.
We are going.' NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022
For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9
Source : @nasahqphoto/Twitter
