Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
JOHANNESBURG - South African households and businesses are left in the lurch after Eskom indefinitely implemented stage 4 load shedding "until further notice" from Friday morning.
The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.
"Breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in load shedding," said Eskom.
Moreover, Eskom recently issued a warning that power cuts would persist during the holiday season well into the new year.
This signals an additional six to 12 months of power outages as major repairs and capital investment projects were set to reduce an already constrained generation capacity.
#LoadsheddingUpdate#Stage4 load shedding was implemented at 05:26 this morning until further notice. Breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in loadshedding.' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench
The sewage stench from the Milnerton Lagoon has had residents up in arms for years. A R5 billion upgrade will increase the treatment capacity of the ageing Potsdam wastewater plant.Read More
SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA
The SPCA says its branches need help as pit bull owners surrender aggressive dogs in the wake of the latest attacks on humans.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
Climate change education to be introduced in schools
Climate change is a pressing issue in our society, so should we ensure children are well-informed on the issue in school?Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
The legacy of the late trade unionist John Ernstzen
One of the most pre-eminent trade unionists in South Africa - John Ernstzen has died at the age of 82.Read More