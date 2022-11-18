About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Africa Melane spoke to race director - Fritz Pienaar about the cycling event that is happening on Sunday.
Hosted by the City of Johannesburg (COJ) and starting at FNB stadium, an estimated 15 000 cyclists are gearing up for an exhilarating ride through the buzzing city of Joburg.
Sunday the 20th of November will see the biggest annual celebration of cycling in South Africa that will journey bikers through Jozi’s vibrant and colourful street life.
Previously a 94.7-kilometre race, this year introduces two new distances available for riders; a 97-kilometre race and a short distance race of 35 kilometres.
Race director - Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.
We are shutting down the biggest highways in the country, and it’s a really buzzing city, so to see Joburg from a bicycle once a year in complete safety is an honour… and we get the best landmarks in the city.Fritz Pienaar, Race Director - 947 Ride Joburg
COJ will be closing several roads for the race that ends at the FNB stadium.
Not keen to get your foot on the pedal? The Lifestyle Expo is available for non-riders to buy merchandise for their beloved biker friends and those that can’t make the event can view the live broadcast on DSTV’s Supersport channel.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Source : https://www.facebook.com/RideJoburg/photos/pcb.5580840198619258/5580756121960999
More from Lifestyle
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many consumers are planning to try and take advantage of the deals.Read More