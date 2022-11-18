The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel
The arrest of the Israeli mobster in Bryanston still has tongues wagging and leads the conversation on The Midday Report today. The Israeli fugitive, who has been identified as Yaniv Ben Simon, will appear in court today along with seven other men who were arrested with him at the time of the raid.
Aside from the crimes he's been accused of in Israel, according to local law enforcement he is also being charged in South Africa with "possession of stolen property, the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act for being in possession of devices that block any G.P.S. and GSM signals."
Mandy Winer, presenter of The Midday Report, spoke with Thabiso Goba of the EWN team to find out what happens next.
What happened today inside courts was that the Israeli fugitive was made aware of the charges against him, and he was made aware that South Africa intends extradite him back to Israel.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Another update on the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- A grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death at Vlakfonetin High school. EWN speaks to the Gauteng Education department.
- EFF disrupts President Ramaphosa's speech, calling him "a money launderer".
- Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 16 November 2022.
- The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it.
More from Politics
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Ramaphosa’s dual image is a good contradiction to explore – political economist
University of Johannesburg sociology professor Patrick Bond said President Cyril Ramaphosa's dual image is a good contradiction to explore.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects
Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest culprits when it comes to fraud and mismanagement, she says.Read More