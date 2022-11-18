FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country
Lester Kiewit spoke to John McManus, author of Inside Qatar: Hidden Stories from One of the Richest Nations in the World.
All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Described as a country of extremes, the gas-laden country is understood by the world as the land of ultimate opportunity and also great inequality.
The country - known for one of the world's largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas also has an image marred by human rights abuses, homophobia, persecution of LGBTQIA+ people, and migrant worker deaths.
Anthropologist and author - John McManus, says while the reservations about Qatar’s pressing issues are valid, questioning must be done in a sensitive and contextual way.
RELATED: Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
It's a complicated picture. It is valid to pick up on some of the issues that have surrounded the people of Qatar, but it needs to be done in a sensitive, contextual way and it needs to strip out some of Asia's more pessimistic...that often outsiders from the West bring into it.John McManus, Anthropologist and author
He agrees that football is perhaps Qatar's way of sanitising an image that has been heavily criticised by Western countries.
This World Cup has been considered the most controversial of all time, with a number of issues such as the banning of beer, and geographic location among other socio-political grievances.
RELATED: Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter
It’s a young country, it’s had an amazing amount of wealth in a really short space of time and there’s many pros that come with that… it’s easy to understate how destabilising that can be… so yes football is an attempt to make Qatar known.John McManus, Anthropologist and author
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/skyscrapers-building-architectural-3850732/
