The Summer Festival of Racing is revamping Destination Cape Racing





Clarence Ford spoke to spokesperson from Cape Racing Justin Vermaak about changes made to Destination Cape Racing this season.

The summer festival of racing will have nine premier races

Above the racing there is an exciting range of live entertainment

Copyright: chrisvanlennephoto / 123rf

Horse racing has a long history in South Africa with the late Queen Elizabeth even visiting Hollywoodbets in Kenilworth on multiple occasions according to Vermaak.

This year, they have decided to revamp racing with exciting changes to the summer season.

The new Summer Festival of Racing will have nine premier race events including the recently renamed L’Ormarins King’s Plate, running from November to March 2023.

We just felt like we needed to spruce things up a bit and bridge the gap between our regular race meetings and those big assets, so we introduced the summer festival. Justin Vermaak, spokesperson from Cape Racing

He added that on top of the exciting races there will be a range of incredible entertainment throughout the season from Matthew Mole to the philharmonic orchestra.

In addition to this, they have also raised the prize money as part of their exciting new racing experience.

Listen to the audio above for more.